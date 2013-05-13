Ten percent of babies born with congenital heart disease have genetic mutations that occurred while they were in the womb, i.e. they did not inherited the genetic mutations from their parents, researchers reported in the May 12th issue of the journal Nature. Thousands of children are born annually with severely malformed hearts. These disorders are collectively referred to as “congenital heart disease” or congenital heart defects. Congenital means you are born with it. Congenital does not necessarily mean it is inherited; congenital heart disease, for example, may be inherited, could be due to genetic abnormalities that occur after conception, components in the intrauterine environment, or other factors. The defect associated with congenital heart disease either obstructs the flow of blood in the heart or nearby vessels, or causes blood to flow through the heart abnormally. Congenital heart disease is a common birth defect and a major cause of death associated with birth defects. Many congenital heart defects can be repaired with surgery. However, experts cannot fully explain what causes them, or how to prevent them. According to new research, approximately 10% of congenital heart defects are caused by genetic abnormalities which are not present in the infant’s parents.

Spontaneous mutations behind some cases of congenital heart disease A large number of babies born with heart defects have parents and siblings with healthy hearts. This suggests that diseases are also caused by new genetic mutations that occur spontaneously, i.e. after conception. They are sometimes referred to as de novo mutations – mutations that neither parent possessed nor transmitted. “The mutations in patients with congenital heart disease were found much more frequently in genes that are highly expressed in the developing heart.”

Christine E. Seidman

Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) investigator, Richard Lifton, who is also at Yale School of Medicine, said “Until recently, we simply didn’t have the technology to test for this possibility.” The research team also included Christine Seidman, an HHMI researcher at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, as well as scientists from Columbia, Mt. Sinai and the University of Pennsylvania. They collaborated to study congenital heart disease through the Pediatric Cardiac Genomics Consortium (part of the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute). The team used robust sequencing technologies to compare the protein-coding genome regions in infants and young children with congenital heart disease and healthy children and their parents. They found that approximately 10% of severe cases of congenital heart diseases were caused by de novo mutations.