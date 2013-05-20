New research from the US shows that regular consumption of coffee is linked to a reduced risk of a rare autoimmune liver disease called primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

Study investigator Craig Lammert, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, is presenting the findings at the Digestive Disease Week 2013 conference in Orlando, Florida this week.

Lammert explains in a statement how although PSC is rare, it has “extremely detrimental effects”, so it is important to find ways to reduce the risk of developing this and similar diseases.

He says the study is the first to point to “a novel environmental factor that also might help us to determine the cause of this and other devastating autoimmune diseases”.

The study also appears to add another strand of evidence to the idea that drinking coffee may do more good than harm.