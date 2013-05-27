Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) cuts mortality by half in patients with heart failure, researchers from Denmark reported at the annual meeting of the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology, which took place in Lisbon, Portugal this year.

Professor Svend Aage Mortensen and team explained that Coq10 is the first medication to improve heart failure mortality in over ten years and should be included in standard treatment. CoQ10 is an essential enzyme that occurs naturally in the body. It works as an electron carrier in the mitochondria, the energy-producing powerhouse of cells, to produce energy. CoQ10 is also a potent antioxidant.

Patients with heart failure have lower levels of CoQ10. As heart failure severity gets worse, so does CoQ10 deficiency.

The pros and cons of statins – statins are prescribed for people with heart failure because they reduce the production of cholesterol. However, statins also block CoQ10 synthesis, further exacerbating the problem.

According to previous double-blind, controlled human studies, CoQ10 improves symptoms and functional capacity of patients with heart failure. Another advantage of CoQ10 is that it is not linked to any undesirable side effects. Until the start of this latest study, no human trials that could measure CoQ10’s effect on heart failure patients’ survival had been done.

A human study involving 420 severe heart failure patients, called Q-SYMBIO, compared randomly selected individuals who were either on CoQ10 or placebo. They were monitored for 24 months. The study’s primary endpoint was “time to first MACE” (major adverse cardiovascular event), which included unplanned hospital admission because of worsening heart failure symptoms, cardiovascular death, mechanical circulatory support, and urgent cardiac transplantation. Participants resided in Australia, Malaysia, India, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Austria, Sweden and Denmark.