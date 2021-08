Survivors who take tamoxifen for ten years have half the risk of dying from estrogen receptor positive breast cancer, researchers from Cancer Research UK reported at the ASCO Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Lead researcher, Dr Daniel Rea reported that the “aTTom” study demonstrated that estrogen receptor positive breast cancer patients who took tamoxifen for longer than five years were much less likely to suffer cancer recurrence or die from the disease. Currently, the recommended period for tamoxifen therapy is five years.

The study involved 6,953 adult females with breast cancer. 580 patients from 3,468 women took tamoxifen for ten years, while 672 of 3,485 patients stopped tamoxifen after five years.

Dr Rea reported that:

25% of the 10-year tamoxifen patients had fewer recurrences of breast cancer than those on just five years of therapy

than those on just five years of therapy There were 23% fewer deaths in the 10-year tamoxifen group

Dr Daniel Rea, who is based at the University of Birmingham, England, said: