Over the last two decades, China’s health issues have become more similar to those seen in the USA, UK and other developed nations, says a new studied published in The Lancet. The authors added that many health improvements have been achieved in China.

From 1990 to 2010 China saw an increase in life expectancy and a reduction in the incidence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis and lower respiratory infections.

However, the success comes at the same time as risk factors and non-communicable diseases increase – such as smoking and high blood pressure.

The analysis was carried out by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Peking Union Medical College and the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME).

Researchers compared the health problems in China to countries in the G20.

The report revealed that the health changes in China are now similar to those found in the US, UK, or Australia.

For example, in 2010 the rate of premature mortality in China was lower than all other emerging countries in the G20, and only marginally higher than the US.

Back in 1990, the health profile of China matched countries like Vietnam or Iraq.

However, according to the data gathered from Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study 2010 (GBD), the main causes of health loss in 2010 were COPD, low back pain, ischemic heart disease, stroke, and road injury.