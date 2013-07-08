An active sex life during old age could be the key to maintaining and preserving a youthful look.

The finding, carried out by the British psychologist “Dr David Weeks”, was presented to the British Psychological Society.

With the number of 70 year olds having an active sex life increasing significantly over the past decade ‘what does it mean for their health?’

After examining the effects of having regular sex at old age, Dr Weeks was able to answer that question and concluded that an active sex life is essential for preserving youth.

He said that the key to looking younger is being active and having a good sex life, and that society should have a more favorable perspective of sexual activity among the elderly.