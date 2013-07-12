Young men who are members of street gangs are more likely to have psychiatric illnesses and access mental health services, according to new research from the UK published online in the July 12th issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry. Lead author Professor Jeremy Coid, Director of the Forensic Psychiatry Research Unit at Queen Mary, University of London, says in a statement this is the first time researchers have investigated a possible link between gang violence and psychiatric illness, apart from substance misuse and the burden it places on mental health services. “Here we have shown unprecedented levels among this group, identifying a complex public health problem at the intersection of violence, substance misuse, and mental health problems among young men,” says Coid. Inner-city areas tend to have higher levels of crime and social problems. The researchers say that in Britain, about 1% of men aged 18 to 34 are gang members, and this figure rises to 8.6% in the London Borough of Hackney, where 20% of black men reported being in a gang.

Study grouped men into three groups For their study, they surveyed 4,664 men aged 18 to 34 living in Britain. They note that they deliberately oversampled men from areas with high levels of violence and gang activity, that were more deprived and with a higher-than-average proportion of ethnic minority residents. The survey was based on standard screening methods and asked the men about gang membership, violence, use of mental health services, and psychiatric diagnoses. It found that 70.4% of the men (3,284 individuals) reported they had not been violent in the last five years, 27.3% (1,272) said they had been in a fight or assaulted someone, and 2.1% (108) reported being a current gang member. The researchers then put the men into three groups: gang member, violent, and non-violent, and analyzed the rest of the survey results according to these groups. These showed that violent men and gang members tended to be younger than non-violent men. They were also more likely to be born in the UK and less likely to have a job. Violent men and gang members were also significantly more likely to report having a psychiatric illness and to be using mental health services than non-violent men. There was, however, one exception: depression. This illness was less common among violent men and gang members than non-violent men. The researchers say: “Violent ruminative thinking, violent victimization, and fear of further victimization accounted for the high levels of psychosis and anxiety disorders in gang members, and with service use in gang members and other violent men.” Psychosis is a term used to describe a range of mental health problems that cause loss of contact with reality, such as hallucinations and delusions (or “having a psychotic episode”).