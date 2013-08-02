Researchers have discovered that low iron levels in blood and anemia could be linked to increased risks for dementia, according to a study published in the journal Neurology.

Anemia occurs when the number of red blood cells or concentrations of hemoglobin, a protein inside red blood cells, are low.

Researchers from the University of California, San Francisco and the American Academy of Neurology analyzed 2,552 adults between the ages of 70 and 79 who were participating in a Health, Aging and Body Composition study.

The study, which was carried out over an 11-year period, required the adults to participate in memory and thinking tests during this time.

At the beginning of the study, all patients were free of dementia. At the start of the research, 393 were diagnosed with anemia and 445 had developed it by the end of the study.

The results were that the patients with anemia had a higher risk of developing dementia compared with those who were not anemic. Anemia was associated with a 41% higher chance of dementia. The association persisted even after the researchers took other factors into account, such as age, sex, race and education.

Kristin Yaffe, a study author from University of California, San Francisco, says: