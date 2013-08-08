Researchers have discovered that infants who are delivered by caesarean section have a lower range of good gut bacteria in their first 2 years of life, compared with infants delivered through the mother’s birth canal.

The study, published in the BMJ journal Gut, reveals that lower levels of beneficial gut bacteria has implications for the development of the immune system, particularly as infants delivered by C-section also showed lower levels of chemicals responsible for the prevention of allergies.

Researchers from Sweden analyzed the guts of 24 infants. Nine of these infants were delivered by C-section, while 15 were delivered vaginally.

The study authors used high-throughput DNA sequencing to determine microbial composition in fecal samples. These samples were collected from the infants at 1 week after birth, then at 1, 3, 6, 12 and 24 months after birth.

Blood samples were also taken at 6, 12 and 24 months. This was to test for levels of immune system chemicals Th1 and Th2 associated chemokines. Excess Th2 chemokines play a part in the development of allergies, and Th1 chemokines combat this development.