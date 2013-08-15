Women who breastfeed for over 6 months are less likely to develop early breast cancer than women who do not breastfeed – as long as they do not smoke – a nurse-led study suggests.

Emilio Gonzalez-Jimenez PhD, of the University of Granada in Spain, and his colleagues drew from the medical records of 504 women (between 19 and 91 years of age) who had been treated for breast cancer at one of the city’s hospitals.

Women who had not breastfed their babies were, on average, found to get breast cancer 10 years earlier than breastfeeding mothers.

The university team included a number of factors in their analysis – age of breast cancer diagnosis, length of breastfeeding, family history of cancer, obesity, alcohol consumption and smoking habits.

“Regardless of the patients’ family history of cancer,” the researchers said, breastfeeding meant that mothers who were going to develop the disease were going to do so at a later age.

The nursing experts warn, however, that smoking countered the benefits of breastfeeding:

“In contrast, female smokers were diagnosed with breast cancer at a younger age and obtained no significant benefit from a longer period of breastfeeding.”

In the authors’ study paper background, they cite estimates of 720,000 cases of breast cancer a year worldwide – “20% of all cancers.” They note that 17-36% of all breast cancers are in women under 40.

Dr. Emilio Gonzalez-Jimenez and his team explain that “there are various explanations why breastfeeding seems to prevent breast cancer and why it appears to significantly benefit female health.”

Among the biological theories to explain breastfeeding benefit, the authors say:

“The most probable of these are the hormonal changes that take place during pregnancy and lactation.”