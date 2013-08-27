Children with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) are significantly more likely to have autism traits compared to other kids, researchers found in a study published in the journal Pediatrics.

A team from Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and SUNY Upstate Medical University reported that 18% of kids with ADHD showed an autism trait profile in their study compared to 0.87% of the controls (kids without ADHD).

Joseph Biederman, MD, and team found that children with ADHD plus autism traits had more severe psychological problems, as well as difficulties at school, socially and with their families, compared to those with ADHD but without autism traits.

Previous studies had reported ADHD symptoms in children with an ASD (autism spectrum disorder).

A research team at the Kennedy Krieger Institute wrote in the journal Autism: The International Journal and Practice (June 2013, issue) that almost one third of children with ASDs also showed clinically significant symptoms of ADHD.

In August, 2011, a Canadian study found that several genes linked to ADHD overlap with some of the genes associated with autism.