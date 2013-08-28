The researchers ran a follow-up analysis five years after the participants’ first diagnosis to find out whether the prostate cancer had recurred and/or progressed. Of the original 1,001 participants, 630 then answered questions about their coffee intake and were included in the final results.

The participants were also interviewed about their:

The participants were asked to complete a food frequency questionnaire two years before their prostate cancer diagnosis, and were required to give information regarding their diet and beverage consumption.

Researchers from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle analyzed 1,001 prostate cancer survivors from a population-based study, aged between 35 and 74 years of age. All survivors had been diagnosed with the disease between 2002 and 2005.

Consuming four or more cups of coffee a day could reduce the risk of prostate cancer recurrence and disease progression, according to a study published in the journal Cancer Causes and Control.

The analysis showed that of these participants, 61% consumed at least one cup of coffee a day, while 12% drank four or more cups of coffee a day.

The men who drank four or more cups of coffee a day had 59% less risk of prostate cancer recurrence and/or progression than those whose coffee consumption was just one cup a week or less.

Additionally, the researchers analyzed the link between coffee consumption and prostate cancer-specific death in 894 patients included in the original food frequency questionnaire.

Results showed that 125 men had died after the median follow-up period of 8.5 years. Of these, 38 had died specifically from prostate cancer, but daily coffee consumption was not associated with these deaths.

There was no link found between coffee consumption and reduced mortality from prostate cancer, the researchers add, although they note this study did not include enough men who died from the disease to address that as a separate issue.

Milan Geybels, a previous student at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and lead author of the study, says the results of this study differ from those of other studies looking at the same link, as the researchers used a “composite definition” of prostate cancer recurrence/progression. He adds:

“We used detailed information on follow-up prostate-specific antigen levels, use of secondary treatment for prostate cancer and data from scans and biopsies to assess occurrence of metastases and cause-specific mortality during follow up. Using these detailed data, we could determine whether a patient had evidence of prostate cancer recurrence or progression.”

The study authors add that further research is needed to determine exactly how coffee may have effects against prostate cancer. But they say biological activities linked to consumption of phytochemical compounds found in coffee can have “anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.”

The researchers say that these naturally occurring compounds include: