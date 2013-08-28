The majority of stroke patients may have attention disorders, most of which are not diagnosed, according to a study published in the journal Neurology.

Researchers from Imperial College London in the UK analyzed 110 patients who were being treated for stroke at London’s Charing Cross Hospital, alongside 62 participants who had not suffered from stroke.

Five of the stroke patients had already been diagnosed with an attention disorder called “neglect” – a deficit of attention and awareness in one side of the body.

All of the participants were required to take part in an attention network test (ANT) so that the researchers could measure the patients’ alertness, orientation and executive control. The tests involved “computer game” style measurements.

During the tests, the participants’ performance in the brain was measured with MRI scans using a “voxel-lesion mapping approach.”