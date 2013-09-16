Scientists have discovered how schizophrenia and the use of anti-psychotic drugs can impact brain tissue by reviewing progressive data from brain scans, according to a study published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. Researchers from the University of Iowa, led by psychiatry professor Nancy Andreasen, analyzed 202 MRI scans of patients who suffer from the mental disorder. All patients had their scans reviewed from their first schizophrenic episode and at regular 6-month intervals up to a period of 15 years. The researchers say that as clinical follow-up data was obtained every 6 months, they were able to compute measures of relapse number and duration, and relate these to structural MRI measures. They note that as higher treatment intensity has previously been linked to smaller brain tissue volumes, this countereffect was measured in terms of dose-years.

Lack of brain tissue found in schizophrenic patients Scans from the patients’ first episode revealed that they had less brain tissue, compared with healthy individuals without the disorder. The researchers say this finding suggests that something is affecting the brains of those with schizophrenia before they demonstrate obvious symptoms of the conditions. Prof. Andreasen explains: “There are several studies, mine included, that show people with schizophrenia have smaller-than-average cranial size. Since cranial development is completed within the first few years of life, there may be some aspect of earliest development – perhaps things such as pregnancy complications or exposure to viruses – that on average, affected people with schizophrenia.” The brain scans also showed that those who suffer from schizophrenia demonstrated the highest tissue loss in the first 2 years after their first episode, after which point it slowed down significantly. Prof. Andreasen says that this finding may help doctors to identify the most effective time periods to prevent tissue loss in schizophrenic patients, as well as other effects caused by the disorder.