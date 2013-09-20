Children who suffer from a genetic disorder called 22q11.2 deletion syndrome may be at risk of being misdiagnosed with autism, according to a study published in the Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders.

The researchers, from the MIND Institute at the University of California, Davis, say that as children with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome (22q) are frequently believed to have autism, they could be misdiagnosed because the social impairments linked to their developmental delay could “mimic” the features of autism.

The 22q deletion disorder is caused by a missing section of chromosome 22. According to the International 22q11.2 Foundation, the disorder is present in 1 out of every 2,000-4,000 live births and is almost as common as Down syndrome.

Key elements of the disorder include heart defects, palate differences, immune system deficits, kidney problems and growth delay.

Additionally, symptoms include cognitive, developmental and speech delays, and behavioral, emotional and psychiatric problems – symptoms similar to those of autism.

The researchers note that in the past, parents of children with 22q have often commented that their children “seemed different,” compared with children who had been diagnosed with autism, but they had yet to be presented with a better diagnosis.

Therefore, the research team set out to determine whether children with the disorder meet the specific criteria used to diagnose classic autism.

For the study, the researchers recruited 29 children from the website of the Cognitive Analysis and Brain Imaging Laboratory (CABIL). Of these, 16 were boys and 13 were girls.

The children were required to carry out two tests. The first was the Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS) – a gold-standard assessment for autism.

The second test required the children’s parents to complete the Social Communication Questionnaire (SCQ). This is a 40-question parent-screening tool for communication and social functioning, based on the gold-standard Autism Diagnostic Interview-Revised.