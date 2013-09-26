A new study suggests that dextrose gel should be used to treat low blood sugars in newborn babies (neonatal-hypoglycemia) – a common and preventable cause of brain damage.

Dextrose gel is an oral glucose gel, already used as form of treatment for reversal of hypoglycemia in diabetics. But researchers from New Zealand say the gel could be a cheap, effective and easy-to-use treatment for hypoglycemic newborn infants.

At present, treatment for late preterm and term babies suffering from hypoglycemia involves additional feeding and repeated blood tests in order to measure blood sugar levels.

However, many babies are admitted to intensive care and given intravenous glucose as a result of continuous low blood sugar levels.

According to the Yale School of Medicine, around 1 in 3 newborn babies suffer from hypoglycemia. Newborns are at higher risk of the condition if the mother is diabetic, if they are small for their gestational age, or if they are growth-restricted, preterm or born under significant stress.

Severe or prolonged hypoglycemia in newborns could lead to seizures and serious brain injury.