New research suggests some statin drugs may cause memory impairment. A team led by scientists at the University of Bristol in the UK tested two commonly prescribed statins in rats and found one, but not the other, reduced performance of working and recognition memory.

They write about their findings in a recent online issue of the journal PLOS ONE.

Statins are drugs that reduce levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) or “bad cholesterol” in the blood and are taken by millions of people worldwide.

Cholesterol is a range of vital fatty substances that all the cells of the body need in order to work properly. It is also an ingredient for making other vital substances.

But having too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to fatty deposits building up in arteries, which raises risk of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart disease (angina and heart attack) and stroke.

Statins work by reducing the amount of cholesterol that cells produce, which forces them to get their supply from the bloodstream, thus lowering the amount circulating in arteries.

They are prescribed for healthy people at high risk from heart disease and also to prevent further problems in people who have already had a heart attack or stroke, or who have peripheral artery disease.