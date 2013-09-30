Scientists say they have found evidence that suggests genetics play a role in immune response, affecting our ability to fight off disease. This is according to a study published in the journal Cell.

A team of international researchers involved in the SardiNIA Study of Aging, led by Franceso Cucca, director of the National Research Council’s Institute of Genetic and Biomedical Research in Italy, analyzed around 8.2 million gene variants in blood samples taken from 1,629 Sardinians.

In order to explain the basis of their study, the researchers note that the immune system is made up of two lines of defense: the innate immune system and the adaptive immune system.

The innate immune system involves the body using skin, mucus and specific cells and molecules as barriers which trigger a prompt that prevents harmful germs (pathogens) from entering the body.

The adaptive immune system is involved in prompting the body to produce, store and transport cells and molecules in order to trigger specific responses to ward off pathogens.

The researchers say that the immune system has evolved to reject some pathogens and even some cancers, but they note that high levels of immune function can also make the body more susceptible to autoimmune diseases, occurring when the body uses its own immune system against itself by attacking healthy cells.

Since the number of adaptive immune system cells that attack harmful germs or healthy cells seems to be regulated by genetics, the team set out to see whether this particular immune response could be inherited.

Small, single letter variations in genes naturally occur throughout the DNA code, the researchers say, but they do not generally affect any specific trait. However, they add there are some occasions where a certain gene variant is more common in people who have a trait or disease.