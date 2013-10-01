People with multiple sclerosis (MS) are being warned against taking resveratrol supplements, after a new study using two MS models has found that the compound worsened MS-like neuropathology and inflammation, and had no neuroprotective effects.

Results of the study were published in The American Journal of Pathology.

Reservatrol is a naturally occurring polyphenol compound found in the skin of red grapes, red wine and peanuts, and it is believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

This has been supported by some experimental studies, whereas others suggest a lack of benefit.

Lead investigator Dr. Ikuo Tsunoda, assistant professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Center for Molecular & Tumor Virology of the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, says: