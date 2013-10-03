Scientists from the University of Western Ontario and the Lawson Health Research Institute have successfully grown large numbers of patients’ own brain cells following a small biopsy.

And not only are these cells “healthy,” but also they demonstrate a number of powerful attributes to protect and preserve the brain from future injury, toxins and disease.

Scientists from the Departments of Clinical Neurological Sciences, Oncology and Otolaryngology at the University of Western Ontario hope that ultimately these cells can be cultivated in a laboratory to yield specific cell types needed for a particular treatment.

Dr. Matthew O. Hebb, one of the researchers on the study, explained:

“It is our hope that the results of this study provide a footing for further advancement of personalized, cell-based treatments for currently incurable and devastating neurological disorders.”