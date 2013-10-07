Over 10% of the US population is left-handed – and this percentage seems to be about the same in most countries around the world. Though no one knows exactly what makes someone left- or right-handed, it is tempting to say it is genetic. But new research from the UK challenges this belief.

The University of Nottingham’s Prof. John Armour and Dr. Angus Davison, and University College of London’s Prof. Chris McManus, have ruled out a “strong genetic determinant” in influencing handedness.

The study, published in the journal Heredity compared left- and right-handedness in nearly 2,000 sets of twins from the London Twin Research Unit.

The researchers studied the whole genome of approximately 4,000 subjects but were unable to find a strong genetic factor in determining handedness.

If genetics played a dominant role in determining left- or right-handedness, scientists would expect to see a difference in the part of the genome that influences this. But the research did not back this up.

This finding challenges the results of a previous study by the MRC Functional Genomics Unit Oxford University, which claimed to have found significantly strong association with right- or left-handedness in the gene PCSK6.