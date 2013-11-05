Researchers have created a home test for strep throat that they say is almost as accurate as laboratory tests and could eliminate the need for doctor’s visits for sore throat. This is according to a study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine.

Strep throat is a type of sore throat caused by a bacteria called Streptococcus pyogenes, also known as group A streptococcus (GAS).

This form of bacteria is highly contagious and can be spread through airborne particles when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through touching infected surfaces.

When a patient visits their physician complaining of a sore throat, they may have a laboratory test carried out to determine whether their sore throat is bacterial or viral. However, a laboratory test may be unnecessary for patients who are deemed as low-risk for strep throat.

The research team from Boston Children’s Hospital and the University of California, San Diego, says the newly created strep home test involves a scoring system that determines whether a patient’s sore throat is viral or bacterial, potentially eliminating the need for doctor’s visits.

The home scoring is based on a patient’s personal health information that is provided by them directly and an assessment of any recent strep encounters within the general population.

The patient’s scores are then compared to traditional “Centor” scores used in laboratory tests to determine whether a patient has strep throat. If a patient’s score shows the likelihood of strep throat to be less than 10%, they are deemed as low-risk.