Shingles, the nerve rash in adulthood caused by reactivation of the chickenpox virus, is an independent risk factor for stroke and other blood clot events, the largest study to confirm the association has found.

Publishing their findings in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology, the researchers found that shingles was a risk factor for stroke and transient ischemic attack (TIA, a mini-stroke).

The increased risk was independent of other factors known to raise the chances of vascular events, including obesity, smoking and high cholesterol.

The size of the increase in risk was by three-quarters for some, the researchers say.

People under 40 years of age who had had shingles were 74% more likely to have a stroke than those who had not suffered the rash.

Shingles, also called herpes zoster, is caused by the same varicella-zoster virus that leads to chickenpox. The infection lies dormant in nerve roots, but in cases of shingles, which occurs in adulthood, it is reactivated in the skin, causing a rash and the neuropathy pain known as postherpetic neuralgia.

People younger than 40 years “were significantly less likely to be asked about vascular risk factors than were older patients” in the study, which also looked at heart attack risk.

Study author Dr. Judith Breuer, from University College London in the UK, calls for stroke monitoring in people who get the shingles rash, particularly if at a younger age. She says:

“Anyone with shingles, and especially younger people, should be screened for stroke risk factors. The shingles vaccine has been shown to reduce the number of cases of shingles by about 50%. Studies are needed to determine whether vaccination can also reduce the incidence of stroke and heart attack.”

The study authors say that the association between shingles and stroke may persist in people over 40, too – it is just that such an effect could be hidden by the greater interventions in general that prevent stroke in older groups.