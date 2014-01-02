College students are renowned for partying at the weekends, and this usually involves having a drink or two. But new research has found that this level of alcohol consumption may cause damage to DNA. This is according to a study published in the journal Alcohol. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that around four out of five college students in the US drink alcohol and 1,825 college students between the ages of 18 and 24 die each year as a result of unintentional alcohol-related injuries. According to the study researchers, including co-author Jesús Velázquez of the Autonomous University of Nayarit in Mexico, previous research studying the effects of alcohol consumption has mainly been carried out in individuals who have been drinking for long periods of time. These individuals usually have illnesses as a result of their alcohol consumption, such as liver damage, cancer or depression. But the investigators say their study is “pioneering,” as it analyzes the effects of alcohol consumption on young people who are healthy.

Oxidative damage caused by alcohol consumption Share on Pinterest A new study suggests that alcohol consumption for young adults, even if only at weekends, may be damaging to their DNA. The researchers set out to determine the level of oxidative damage caused by alcohol consumption in two groups of people between the ages of 18 and 23. Oxidative stress can cause damage to proteins, membranes and genes. One group drank an average of 1.5 liters of alcoholic beverages every weekend, while the other group did not consume any alcohol. All participants underwent blood tests to ensure they were healthy and were free of any diseases or addictions. The researchers also measured the activity of dehydrogenase – an enzyme responsible for metabolizing alcohol (ethanol) into acetaldehyde – as well as acetoacetate and acetone activity. Using a thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS) test, the researchers were able to assess oxidative damage. The test allowed them to see how ethanol in the blood, and the acetaldehyde produced by dehydrogenase in reaction to ethanol, affects the lipid peroxidation that impacts cell membranes. Results of the study revealed that the alcohol-consuming group demonstrated twice as much oxidative damage to their cell membranes, compared with the group that did not drink.