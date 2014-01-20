Vitamin D is known to benefit our health by regulating the amount of calcium and phosphate in the body – which helps keep our bones and teeth healthy. But new research suggests that for people with Parkinson’s disease, the vitamin may help prevent or delay the onset of cognitive impairment and depressive symptoms.

According to the Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, around 60% of patients with Parkinson’s disease suffer from depression, and the research team, including Dr. Amie L. Peterson of the Oregon Health and Sciences University, states that around 30% have cognitive impairment or dementia.

In the background of their study, findings of which are published in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease, the investigators say previous research has found that vitamin D appears to play an important role in the central nervous system, assisting with neurodevelopment and stabilizing mitochondrial function.

With this in mind, the investigators decided to see how vitamin D levels affected the cognitive impairment and mood of 286 patients with Parkinson’s disease.

All patients were tested for measures of global cognitive function, verbal memory, semantic verbal fluency, executive function and depression. The researchers also measured their vitamin D levels the same day.