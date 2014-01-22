According to The Migraine Trust, there are approximately 190,000 migraine attacks in the UK every day. Now, a new device that sends magnetic impulses to the brain could help combat the condition, and has been recommended as a treatment by the UK’s National Institute for Health Care and Excellence.

Migraine is defined as a severe recurrent headache that is often accompanied by sensitivity to light and nausea.

There are two types of the condition – migraine with aura and migraine without aura.

Migraine with aura means the condition is accompanied by visual disturbances, including blind spots, tunnel vision and even temporary blindness. Sufferers can also experience numbness or tingling, dizziness, weakness or vertigo.

What exactly causes a migraine is unknown, but health professionals say the condition may be triggered by a series of factors, including the environment, stress, alcohol, lack of food, lack of sleep, and – in women – hormonal changes.

Migraine symptoms usually last between 4 and 72 hours, meaning the condition may impact a person’s family, work or social lives.

Now, the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has revealed the results of a series of clinical trials involving a portable handheld device, which researchers say could “transform lives” of migraine sufferers.

The device works by sending transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) – brief magenetic impulses – to the brain at the press of a button.