Oxytocin is commonly referred to as the “love hormone.” It plays a significant role in social bonding, and recent studies have shown that the hormone can help people with autism and schizophrenia to better interact with others. But new research suggests that, for healthy young adults, too much oxytocin can result in oversensitivity to the emotions of others.

This is according to a study recently published in the journal Emotion.

Researchers from Concordia University in Canada, led by Christopher Cardoso, recruited 82 healthy adults who had no signs of autism, schizophrenia or any related conditions.

Half of the participants were required to self-administer a 24 IU dose of intranasal oxytocin, while the rest of the subjects were given a placebo.

The participants were then asked to carry out an emotional identification accuracy test. This required them to compare a variety of facial expressions that were showing different emotional states.