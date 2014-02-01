Hemp is a crop full of oils with potential health benefits, according to a new study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

A derivative of cannabis (marijuana), hemp has been used for millennia in textiles, medicine and food, by people all over the world.

Despite this, hempseed has been banned in North America since the 1930s, when all varieties of cannabis were made illegal due to its tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content. THC is the compound that induces the “high” in recreational use of cannabis.

However, hemp with low THC content (0.3%) has been legalized by the European Union, and the global economic market for low-THC hemp – used in medicines, papers and fabrics – is valued at $100-200 million annually.

Researchers analyzed a portion of hempseed oil to see what beneficial qualities it may have. They found that some of its components are effective at promoting good health. These include sterols, aliphatic alcohols and linolenic acids.