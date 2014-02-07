Children who spend their early years living near overhead power lines are not at greater risk of developing childhood leukemia, according to researchers at the University of Oxford in the UK, who report their findings in the British Journal of Cancer.

In the UK, as in the US, leukemia accounts for around a third of all cancers diagnosed in children.

Previous research that had included childhood leukemia cases diagnosed between 1962 and 1995 had concluded children living within 600 meters of overhead power lines at the time they were born were at higher risk of developing leukemia.

But in this new study, researchers at Oxford’s Childhood Cancer Research Group found no increased risk of leukemia in children born since the 1990s whose mothers lived no more than a kilometer away from overhead power lines when the children were born.

The new study includes nearly 16,500 children diagnosed with leukemia in Britain between 1962 and 2008.

The data came from 53,515 cases in the National Registry of Childhood Tumours, which includes nearly all children diagnosed since 1962 and is estimated to be more than 99% complete for leukemia.

From birth records, the researchers found children born in Britain and matched them to healthy controls, and in each case calculated the distance from the registered mother’s address to power lines in England, Wales and Scotland.