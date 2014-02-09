Investigating the reasons why certain physical traits between men and women differ, researchers at the University of Helsinki in Finland turned their attention to the sex chromosome shared by men and women – chromosome X – and how it might influence height.

Chromosomes are DNA-carrying structures in the nuclei of human cells. The sex chromosomes – X and Y – determine whether an embryo becomes male or female.

The mother contributes an X chromosome to the child, and it is the chromosome from the father – which can be an X or a Y – that determines whether the child is a girl or a boy.

In each human cell, men have one X chromosome and one Y chromosome, while women have two X chromosomes. The X chromosome includes about 155 million DNA building blocks and represents 5% of the total DNA in cells.

“Studying the X chromosome has some particular challenges,” admits study author Dr. Taru Tukiainen.

“The fact that women have two copies of this chromosome and men only one has to be taken into account in the analysis. We nevertheless wanted to take up the challenge since we had a strong belief that opening ‘the X files’ for research would reveal new, interesting biological insights,” she adds.