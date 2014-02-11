The debate on whether video games influence behavior in real life has raged on for some time. Now, a new study involving college students demonstrates that playing a villain in a virtual environment encourages individuals to punish anonymous strangers.

Results of the study were published in Psychological Science, a journal of the Association for Psychological Science.

Some studies have suggested negative side effects associated with video games. Recent research suggested violent video games reduce self-control in teens.

Meanwhile, another found that taking away video games does not actually improve children’s activity levels, and one study suggested active video games provide an alternative type of exercise, which could prevent sedentary behavior in children.

But this latest study investigates the more nefarious effects of video games.

Gunwoo Yoon, lead author from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, says:

“Our results indicate that just 5 minutes of role-play in virtual environments as either a hero or villain can easily cause people to reward or punish anonymous strangers.”

He and co-author Patrick Vargas suggest virtual environments, like those in video games, give individuals the chance to assume identities and encounter situations they would not be able to in the real world. They say it provides “a vehicle for observation, imitation and modeling.”