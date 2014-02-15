New research funded by the European Research Council and published in the journal Nature Neuroscience claims to have shown how the endocannabinoid system controls food intake using the sense of smell.

Endocannabinoids are cannabis-like chemicals that are made in the body and are used to send “messages” between cells.

The endocannabinoid system is a network of neuron receptors, enzymes and endocannabinoids that exists both in animal and human brains. The receptors in the endocannabinoid system are associated with sensations such as euphoria, anxiety and pain.

Scientists know that when we are hungry, our bodies boost the performance of our sense of smell in order to improve our chances of finding food.

“Increasing smell allows better retrieval of food sources,” study author Giovanni Marsicano, PhD, told Medical News Today, “but it also increases the attractiveness of certain odors. I would imagine that there is a sort of positive feedback: you are hungry, you smell more and, therefore, you look better for food and you are more attracted by it.”

But the mechanisms involved in how the brain co-ordinates the sensation of hunger, sense of smell and food intake has not been well understood.