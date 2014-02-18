People who are suspected to have the lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis may not have to undergo biopsies, as clinical and radiological results should provide a confident diagnosis, according to a new study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal.

There is no cure for IPF and most people will only survive for 3 to 5 years following diagnosis. The disease causes scarring of the lungs, which worsens over time, until the lungs are unable to supply the required levels of oxygen to the rest of the body,

About 50,000 new cases of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) are diagnosed in the US each year. The mortality rates associated with IPF are comparable to the rates of death from breast cancer, as the disease kills 40,000 Americans each year. Studies also suggest that IPF is becoming more common.

High resolution computed tomography (HRCT) is used to identify IPF, as the disease often leaves a characteristic “honeycomb” scarring pattern, known as usual interstitial pneumonia (UIP). Currently, when IPF is suspected in a patient but there is no sign of the UIP pattern, international guidelines recommend that a biopsy be taken to confirm the diagnosis.

But taking a biopsy from the lung is a risky procedure. As Prof. Ganesh Raghu, who led the research behind the new study, explains: “Surgical lung biopsy is associated with substantial risks and many patients are too elderly, sick, and/or have comorbid conditions to tolerate the invasive procedure.”

“A confident diagnosis of IPF is needed to ensure that patients are well informed of the poor prognosis associated with IPF, are treated with the most appropriate therapies, consider participation in clinical trials of new therapies, and to identify those most suitable for lung transplantation.”