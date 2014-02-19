The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that in 2010, there were 258,000 hospital admissions for hip fractures among Americans aged 65 and older. Although patients with hip fractures undergo standard rehabilitation, new research suggests that following this up with a home-based exercise program can further improve patients’ recovery. This is according to a study recently published online in the journal JAMA. The research team, led by Nancy K. Latham of Boston University in Massachusetts, says that 2 years after a hip fracture, around 39% of women and over 50% of men have either passed away or are living in a long-term care facility. “Many of these patients are no longer able to independently complete basic functional tasks that they could perform prior to the fracture, such as walking one block or climbing five steps 2 years after a fracture,” the investigators write. They note that it has not been established as to whether a home-based exercise program may improve the physical function of patients who have suffered a hip fracture.

Patients received home exercise program or nutrition advice To find out, the research team analyzed 232 patients who had suffered a hip fracture and undergone standard rehabilitation. Patients were randomized to one of two groups. The first group, made up of 120 patients, carried out a home exercise hip rehabilitation program. This was made up of exercises including standing on a chair and climbing a step. All exercises were taught to patients by a physical therapist and patients were required to carry out the program in their homes for 6 months. The second group, made up of 112 patients, received in-home and telephone-based cardiovascular nutrition education for 6 months. The physical function of 195 patients was assessed at 6 months after the study baseline and again at 9 months. Of these patients, 100 were in the group that carried out the home exercise program, while 95 were in the nutrition education group.