A delusion is defined as a state of irrational belief that holds even when there is strong evidence to the contrary. Now, a researcher from the University of Adelaide in Australia believes he can explain why some individuals are unable to escape their delusions, and it is all down to faulty “reality testing.”

This is according to a study recently published in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Prof. Phillip Gerrans, a philosopher at the University of Adelaide, explains that both delusions and dreams are linked to faulty reality testing in the cognitive regions of the brain.

He says that usually, reality testing in the brain monitors a “story telling” system that triggers a narrative of a person’s experience.

For example, he explains that a person who has a headache might automatically think they have a brain tumor but quickly reject this thought before moving on.

“In someone who has problems with reality testing, that story might persist and may even be elaborated and translated into action. Such people can experience immense mental health difficulties, even to the point of becoming a threat to themselves or to others,” says Prof. Gerrans.