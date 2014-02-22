Jazz fans will know that a defining characteristic of the genre – whose greats include Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Charles Mingus – are the spontaneous “musical conversations” that spark up when members of a jazz band improvise.

This improvisation bears similarity to human speech, with the players often taking it in turns to trade lines that build up into a dialogue.

Now, researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD, have found that the brain interprets music and language in a similar way, by scanning the brains of improvising jazz musicians.

Eleven “highly proficient” jazz piano players, who were aged 25-26 and were all male, were recruited by the Johns Hopkins researchers.

Each musician would spend 10 minutes inside a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine while engaged in a musical improvisation. The researchers would then analyze the MRI scans to see which brain areas were activated during the improvisation.

“Until now, studies of how the brain processes auditory communication between two individuals have been done only in the context of spoken language,” says Dr. Charles Limb, the senior author of the study, which is published in the journal PLOS ONE.

“But looking at jazz lets us investigate the neurological basis of interactive, musical communication as it occurs outside of spoken language.”