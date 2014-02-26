After a person has had an arm or leg amputated, they may still feel pain in the missing limb as if it is still there. This sensation, known as phantom limb pain, affects 70% of amputees. Now, a researcher has created a new method to treat the condition.

According to Max Ortiz Catalan, of the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden, phantom limb pain (PLP) can be a serious condition that can severely impact a person’s quality of life.

Individuals with PLP can experience various sensations in their missing limb, such as sharp or shooting pains, aches, cramping or burning pains. However, it is unclear why people develop PLP.

There are many methods used to treat the condition. These include acupuncture, hypnosis, various medications and mirror box therapy – using the reflection of the remaining limb in an attempt to move the phantom limb into a comfortable position.

But Catalan says that very few amputees see success from these treatment strategies.

With this in mind, he decided to test an alternative treatment method on an amputee. His subject had been experiencing PLP for 48 years, after having his arm amputated.