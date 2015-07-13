Losing a loved one can be heartbreaking. But a study published in 2014 shows that this can be more than just symbolic, as the chances of experiencing a stroke or heart attack after a partner’s death doubles within the first 30 days.

The researchers, from St. George’s University of London in the UK, published the results of their study in JAMA in March 2014.

They note that, sometimes, grief can lead to extra physical stress and can also make people lose interest or forget to take their medication.

To investigate bereavement as a risk factor for cardiovascular problems, the team assessed the rate of stroke or heart attack in patients over the age of 60 whose partner died. They then compared that with individuals whose partners were still alive.

In total, there were 30,447 individuals in the study whose partner died and 83,588 controls whose partners did not.

The researchers found that 16 per 10,000 people whose partners died experienced heart attacks or strokes within 30 days of their partner dying, compared with only 8 per 10,000 from the control population.

After 30 days, however, this increased risk began to fall in individuals who lost a loved one.

Share on Pinterest Individuals whose partner dies have increased risks of heart attack or stroke during the first 30 days, researchers found.

Dr. Sunil Shah, co-author and senior lecturer at St. George’s University of London, says:

“We often use the term a ‘broken heart’ to signify the pain of losing a loved one and our study shows that bereavement can have a direct effect on the health of the heart.”