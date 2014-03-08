The main role of the kidney is to filter waste products from the blood before converting them into urine. But this process ceases for individuals who have kidney failure, causing waste to build up in their blood. Now, researchers have created a nanofiber mesh that they say could be a wearable and cheaper alternative to kidney dialysis.

This is according to a study published in the journal Biomaterials Science.

Kidney dialysis is the most common treatment for patients with kidney failure. It involves the use of machines, either at home or in the hospital, that help filter waste product toxins from a patient’s blood, in replacement of normal kidney function.

But the research team – from the International Center for Materials Nanoarchitectonics (MANA) of the National Institute for Materials Science in Japan – says that because these machines require electricity and careful maintenance, they are not widely available in poorer countries.

In addition, they note that in the aftermath of natural disasters in these countries – such as the Japanese earthquake and tsunami of 2011 – many patients who require dialysis often have to go without treatment until normal hospital services are resumed.

With this in mind, the investigators set out to develop a cheaper way of removing toxins in the blood of patients with kidney failure. This resulted in the creation of a nanofiber mesh.