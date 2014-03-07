Drug treatments for diseases that cause blindness could be delivered by eye drops instead of uncomfortable and costly eye injections, say UK researchers. The team reports how it tested this innovation on animals in the nanotechnology journal Small. The breakthrough could make a huge difference to the millions of people worldwide who, like author Stephen King and actress Dame Judi Dench, suffer from blindness-causing diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD), which affects 20% of people over the age of 75. The number of people with AMD and similar disorders is rising steeply, as is the demand for eye injections of the drugs that halt disease progress. Injections to the eye are not only deeply unpleasant for patients, they are time-consuming, expensive and difficult to administer. There is also a risk of infection and bleeding. In 2010, over 1 million eye injections were performed in the US. In the UK, estimates show about 30,500 were given in 2008, representing a 150-fold increase from 10 years before.

Not having eye injections would be great relief for patients Share on Pinterest Researchers say blindness-causing diseases, such as age-related macular degeneration, could soon be treated with eye drops rather than eye injections. Lead author Francesca Cordeiro, a professor in the Institute of Ophthalmology at University College London (UCL), says it is “impossible to exaggerate the relief patients would feel at not having to experience injections into their eyes.” She explains that the current treatment of injecting the drugs into the eye is very uncomfortable, and patients hate it. They often have to go to the hospital to receive the injections every month for 2 years. “The development of eye drops that can be safely and effectively used in patients would be a magic bullet,” she adds, saying it would be “a huge breakthrough in the treatment of AMD and other debilitating eye disorders.”