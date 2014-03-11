Cyberbullying is more strongly related to suicidal thoughts in children and adolescents than traditional bullying, according to a new analysis published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Some estimates suggest that – depending on the country of origin – between 5% and 20% of children are victims of physical, verbal or exclusion-based bullying. Previous studies have also confirmed that bullying is a strong risk factor for adolescent suicide.

Suicide is one of the biggest causes of death in adolescents worldwide. In the US, about 20% of adolescents seriously consider suicide and between 5% and 8% of adolescents attempt suicide each year.

The relationship between cyberbullying and suicide has only been explored in a few studies, but evidence has suggested that cyberbullying is as equal a risk factor for suicidal ideation – thoughts about suicide – as traditional bullying.

The new analysis, from researchers in the Netherlands, tests this evidence by reviewing all available medical literature on the subject. This “meta-analysis” looked at 34 studies focusing on the relationship between bullying and suicidal ideation, and nine studies looking at the relationship between bullying and suicide attempts.

The researchers limited their evidence to studies on “peer victimization.” Other kinds of victimization, such as assault, sexual abuse or robbery, were not included.

They also excluded some studies looking at self-harm, because the reasons why someone may self-harm can be different to the reasons why someone may think about committing suicide.

Research looking at youth in hospitals or juvenile detention centers was also omitted, because the researchers wanted to make sure they could generalize their findings to the usual population.

Overall, the meta-analysis included 284,375 participants.