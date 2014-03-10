Critics of free birth control programs have previously suggested that giving women free contraception will encourage them to engage in more risky sexual behavior. But a new study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology finds that this is not the case.

The researchers, from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, MO, say their findings show that providing women with free birth control does not increase the likelihood that they will have sex with multiple partners.

They used data from the Contraceptive CHOICE Project, which followed 9,256 women in St. Louis whose risks were high for accidental pregnancy.

The women were between the ages of 14 and 45 years old, and 32% had a high school education or less, the researchers note.

The women were provided with free contraception of their choice, which included intrauterine devices, implants, birth control pills, patches and rings. A previous study involving these women showed that providing them with free birth control significantly reduced unintended pregnancies and abortions, the team says.

For this recent study, they wanted to know whether providing the women with free birth control would increase the number of sexual partners they have and recurrence of intercourse during the year after they received the free contraception.

The researchers add that both are indicators of sexual risk behaviors associated with pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

First study author Gina Secura, project director of the CHOICE project, says: