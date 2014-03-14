A new brain imaging study published in JAMA Psychiatry suggests that the high rate of relapse among smokers trying to quit may be due to an inability – brought on by nicotine withdrawal – to switch from the “default mode” brain network, to the “executive control” brain network.

The researchers, from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia and the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) in Baltimore, MD, explain that when the default mode is engaged, people tend to be in so-called introspective or self-referential states.

Whereas engaging the executive control network helps them exert more conscious self-restraint over cravings, and focus on setting and achieving quitting goals.

According to the NIDA, 50 years ago the percentage of adult Americans who were regular smokers (42%) was more than twice what it is today (19%), something that can justifiably be claimed as a huge public health achievement.

But the pace of this decline seems to have stalled somewhat, and tobacco remains the leading preventable cause of disease and death in the US, where 8.6 million people have a smoking-related illness and more than 440,000 die from smoking-related causes every year.

The fact is, while fully recognizing the damage smoking inflicts on health, many smokers struggle to overcome nicotine addiction, and despite successful attempts to quit, they find themselves relapsing again and again.

This is why studies that can identify people at risk for persistent smoking, and offer clues about the underlying reasons, are going to be very useful in developing treatments that help this group give up the habit for good.