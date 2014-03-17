During flu season, sufferers may marvel at those individuals who just never seem to get sick. But a new study suggests they may actually be ill without knowing it, as three quarters of people with seasonal and pandemic flu do not exhibit symptoms.

The researchers, led by Dr. Andrew Hayward of University College London in the UK, published the results of their study in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.

They say about 1 in 5 people from the general population were infected in recent outbreaks of seasonal flu as well as the 2009 H1N1 influenza pandemic. However, only 23% of these infections actually caused symptoms.

Additionally, only 17% of people were ill enough to visit a physician.

“Reported cases of influenza represent the tip of a large clinical and subclinical iceberg that is mainly invisible to national surveillance systems that only record cases seeking medical attention,” Dr. Hayward says.

To investigate further into incidence of flu versus symptoms, he and his colleagues used data from The Flu Watch study, which tracked five consecutive cohorts of households in England during six flu seasons between 2006 and 2011.

Participants of the study provided blood samples before and after each season, and researchers contacted all households weekly to classify any cases of cold, cough, sore throat or “flu-like illness.” In the presence of any such symptom, participants were asked to submit a nasal swab on day 2 of the illness.