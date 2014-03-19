Cardiac arrest during childbirth is rare, but it may still be seriously under-reported, according to a new study in the journal Anesthesiology.

Maternal cardiac arrest is when, during or after childbirth, the mother’s heart stops beating. It can be caused by excessive bleeding, heart failure, heart attack, preeclampsia, blood infection and amniotic fluid embolism – all of which can result in irregular heart rhythms or reduce the flow of blood and oxygen to the heart.

As well as potentially being fatal for the mother, maternal cardiac arrest can result in the infant being stillborn, although doctors will usually attempt a C-section to ensure the baby’s survival. Studies suggest that the infant should be delivered within 5 minutes of maternal cardiac arrest to avoid any neurological problems.

The researchers behind the new study looked at data on more than 56 million hospital births. They found that, among these births, 4,843 cardiac arrests occurred.

This means that 1 in every 11,749 births resulted in maternal cardiac arrest – a figure that is twice what has previously been reported in medical literature.

The researchers also noticed that survival of maternal cardiac arrest improved from 52% in 1998 to 60% by 2011. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation often seemed to be successful, and the team notes that the survival rate of 60% is also higher than has previously been reported.