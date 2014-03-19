While a study proclaiming the benefits of dark chocolate is hardly necessary to convince us to eat it, new research presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society may make us feel better about eating that truffle after lunch. It seems bacteria in the stomach eat the chocolate and produce anti-inflammatory compounds that are beneficial for the heart.

Flavanols – naturally occurring antioxidants – are plentiful in cocoa products, but until now, scientists have not been clear on what happens to them in the lower gastrointestinal tract.

There have been many health benefits linked to chocolate, but the exact reason for these have eluded the medical community for some time.

In order to study the effects of dark chocolate on stomach bacteria, researchers from Louisiana State University tested three cocoa powders using a series of modified test tubes, which modeled a human digestive tract. They say their setup simulated normal digestion.

Maria Moore, one of the researchers, reminds us that for the gut, there are “good” guys and “bad” guys – that is, good and bad bacteria.

“The good microbes, such as Bifidobacterium and lactic acid bacteria, feast on chocolate,” she says. “When you eat dark chocolate, they grow and ferment it, producing compounds that are anti-inflammatory.”

Meanwhile, the “bad” bacteria, such as Clostridia and E. coli, are linked to inflammation and can cause gas, bloating, diarrhea and constipation.