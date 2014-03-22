Think about the last time you were home alone and you heard a loud, unexpected noise. Chances are, your eyes widened as you listened for more information. In a new paper, researchers have detailed why this happens, as well as why our eyes narrow when something disgusts us.

The researchers, led by Prof. Adam Anderson of Cornell University’s College of Human Ecology, published their paper in the journal Psychological Science, where they suggest these opposite facial expressions are based on emotional responses that use the way our eyes gather and focus light to detect unidentified threats.

When our eyes open wider – as they do in fear – the researchers say this increases sensitivity and expands our field of vision to identify surrounding danger.

Alternatively, when our eyes narrow in disgust, this blocks light and sharpens focus to determine the source of our displeasure.

The team says their findings suggest that human facial expressions came about from adaptive reactions to stimuli in our environment, not as social communication signals, which supports Charles Darwin’s theories on the evolution of emotion from the 19th century.

Commenting on the findings, Prof. Anderson says: