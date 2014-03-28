Around 750,000 Americans have a stroke every year. Of these, 5-14% will have a second stroke within 12 months. But new research suggests that if blood pressure is consistently controlled after an initial stroke, the risk of a second one could be reduced by more than 50%.

The research team, led by Dr. Amytis Towfighi of the Keck School of Medicine at the University of California, recently published their findings in Stroke – a journal of the American Heart Association.

High blood pressure is known to be an important risk factor for stroke. According to the National Stroke Association, those with high blood pressure (140/90 mm/Hg or higher) are one and a half times more likely to have a stroke than those with optimal blood pressure (120/80 mm/Hg).

For their study, the researchers wanted to see whether reducing blood pressure after a first stroke would impact the risk of recurring stroke.

They assessed data from the Vitamin Intervention for Stroke Prevention (VISP) trial involving 3,680 stroke patients aged 35 years or older.

All participants had their blood pressure measured at the baseline of the study, and again 1 month and 6 months later, and every 6 months thereafter up to 24 months. Their blood pressure was considered “controlled” at 140/90 mm/Hg or lower.