In 2009, fast food restaurants agreed to include healthy foods in advertising targeted at children in order to combat the obesity epidemic in the US. Now, a new study examining children’s reactions to such ads suggests the healthy message is lost in unclear depictions of the foods.

It would be an easy mistake for anyone to make; a young girl watches a TV screen displaying peeled apple slices in what looks like a french fry container. Though the bit of cardboard has a small apple on the front, it is essentially a repurposed french fry box.

“And I see some… are those apple slices?” the girl asks. The researcher replies that she is unable to help her, that the young girl must say whatever she thinks she sees.

“I think they’re french fries,” the girl decides.

The research team, from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center in New Hampshire, presented children between the ages of 3 and 7 with images from fast food TV ads that appeared on the Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and other cable networks aimed at children.

The ads aired between July 2010 and June 2011, after the fast food industry agreed to focus on healthier foods in marketing targeted at children.

The study, published in JAMA Pediatrics, reveals that up to one half of children did not recognize milk when they were shown images of it from McDonald’s and Burger King ads. Additionally, only 10% of the children determined the sliced apples in Burger King’s ads were apples and not french fries.

The implications of this study are important for children’s health, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that childhood obesity has more than doubled in children in the US over the past 30 years.

And from 1980 to 2012, the percentage of children between the ages of 6 and 11 years old who were obese increased from 7% to 18%.