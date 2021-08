The latest findings from a 25-year study published in Nature Communications suggest that monkeys on a caloric-restricted diet live longer and have reduced age-related diseases than peers who are allowed to eat what they want. The study, which started in 1989 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW), is one of two long-term US research projects examining the effects of caloric restriction on non-human primates. What is surprising, is that these latest findings from Wisconsin appear to contradict those of the other project, an equally long study from the National Institute of Aging (NIA), that found no difference in survival between control-fed and caloric-restricted monkeys. Writing in Nature in August 2012, the NIA researchers concluded that the two factors that have the biggest impact on lifespan are good genes and eating a healthy, balanced diet. Study leader and gerontologist Don Ingram, who designed the study 30 years ago while at the NIA, said he found it remarkable that people might think a simple decrease in calories could have such an effect. The two studies are considered important because apart from them, the only other research into possible links between caloric restriction and longevity has been confined to non-primate organisms. Such studies have suggested restricting calorie intake while continuing to supply essential nutrients can extend the lifespan of yeast, flies and rodents by up to 40%. The possibility of a link between caloric restriction and reduction in age-related disease and mortality has intrigued scientists for a long time, as corresponding author and assistant professor of geriatrics at UW, Rozalyn Anderson, explains: “We study caloric restriction because it has such a robust effect on aging and the incidence and timing of age-related disease. Already, people are studying drugs that affect the mechanisms that are active in caloric restriction. There is enormous private-sector interest in some of these drugs.”

Scientists are more interested in the underlying biology of caloric restriction Share on Pinterest The monkey on the left was kept on a restricted diet, while the one on the right was allowed to eat as much as he wanted. Researchers found monkeys in the latter group had a three-fold increased risk of death.

Image credit: Jeff Miller/UW-Madison

Richard Weindruch, a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health, and one of the founders of the Wisconsin project, says their study is important because it shows the biology seen in lower organisms is relevant to primates. Plus, it may offer a lead into drugs or other treatments to slow the onset of disease and death. Public interest in caloric restriction started about 20 years ago, when some individuals set out to cut their calorie intake by 30% to slow the diseases of aging. But, as Prof. Anderson explains, the Wisconsin and NIA studies are more interested in the underlying biology: “We are not studying it so people can go out and do it, but to delve into the underlying causes of age-related disease susceptibility. It’s a research tool, not a lifestyle recommendation, but some people get caught up: ‘What if I did caloric restriction?'” For the Wisconsin study, Prof. Anderson and colleagues have been following the progress of 76 rhesus monkeys at the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center in Madison since they entered early adulthood between 7 and 14 years of age. The monkeys have been eating a diet reduced in calories by 30%. Meanwhile, another group of monkeys has been eating a diet where they can eat as much as they want.