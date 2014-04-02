The latest findings from a 25-year study published in Nature Communications suggest that monkeys on a caloric-restricted diet live longer and have reduced age-related diseases than peers who are allowed to eat what they want.

The study, which started in 1989 at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW), is one of two long-term US research projects examining the effects of caloric restriction on non-human primates.

What is surprising, is that these latest findings from Wisconsin appear to contradict those of the other project, an equally long study from the National Institute of Aging (NIA), that found no difference in survival between control-fed and caloric-restricted monkeys.

Writing in Nature in August 2012, the NIA researchers concluded that the two factors that have the biggest impact on lifespan are good genes and eating a healthy, balanced diet. Study leader and gerontologist Don Ingram, who designed the study 30 years ago while at the NIA, said he found it remarkable that people might think a simple decrease in calories could have such an effect.

The two studies are considered important because apart from them, the only other research into possible links between caloric restriction and longevity has been confined to non-primate organisms.

Such studies have suggested restricting calorie intake while continuing to supply essential nutrients can extend the lifespan of yeast, flies and rodents by up to 40%.

The possibility of a link between caloric restriction and reduction in age-related disease and mortality has intrigued scientists for a long time, as corresponding author and assistant professor of geriatrics at UW, Rozalyn Anderson, explains: